Play cast announced…

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced the cast for “Finding Nemo Jr.” to be performed June 15-18. Cast members include: Alexis Ardner, Dante’ Lippi, Grace Spieles, Alivia Hines, Rachel Cluts, Madalynn Laukhuf, Larissa Sterrett, Elijah Foudy, Meah Johnson, Lea Rode, Jettie Rammel, Aubrey Friedrich, Andy Walpole, Raygan Rockwood, Emily Foudy, Abbie Mengerink, Vivian Laukhuf, Ivy Lippi, Evelyn Petrie, Ella Lamb, Alison Owens, Hudson Perrott, Leah Schwinnen, Brody Kreischer, Sofia Alvarado, Olivia Ashbaugh, Grayson Baker, Abby Bollenbacher, Ava Elston, Maisy Friedrich, Alayna Gossett, Xadriana Groves, Ellie Hamman, Parker Keber, Evvy Lamb, Hannah Lamb, Lillian Laukhuf, Dakota Palazzolo, Carlee Patton, Aurora Perrott, Holden Perrott, Bingham Rammel, Mox Sinn, Victoria Walpole, Liam Webb and Ava Wells. The box office will open on June 8. Call 419.238.9689 for reservations. Photo submitted