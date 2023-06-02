Vantage board reviews 22-23 school year, looks ahead

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner provided various updates during Thursday’s school board meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With the 2022-2023 school year in the books, the Vantage Career Center Board of Education heard some final thoughts on the most recent academic year and took steps to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

During Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner lauded students and staff members for their efforts during the most recent school year.

“Our students received over $591,000 in scholarships this past year,” Turner said. “Additionally, we have three students receiving scholarships to begin programs in our adult education next year. We are very proud of our students and all they have achieved.”

“We are also very proud of our students and all that they have achieved. We are also very proud of our staff. They continually push our students to higher levels, guiding, coaching, teaching and helping them achieve great things and preparing them for a career and continuing education.”

Turner also noted that preparations continue for next school year with a couple of open positions yet to fill – two intervention specialists, a cafeteria cook and the superintendent’s secretary positions are still open.

In a written report to the board, High School Director Ben Winans also praised students and staff and noted he enjoyed seeing continued growth and success of students during the course of the school year, and he thanked staff members for doing their part in that success. He also also spoke about the recent Senior Awards Ceremony.

“We recognized roughly 220 seniors who earned credentials, licensure, scholarships and academic awards,” Winans stated. “Thank you to Van Wert City Schools for allowing us to utilize their facility for this event. Without their support we would not be able to pull this ceremony off with the number of students and guests that we have attending.”

He also said uniform fittings for new students will be done June 5-7.

During her report to the board, Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said June day and night CDL classes are full and July is tenatively filled as well. She also said 17 people have shown interest in the police academy program.

The board approved a number of items tied to the 2023-2024 school year, including the high school student handbook, the adult education school catalog and handbook, prices for the Avantage Salon & Spa (same as 2022-2023), and a memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

In other business, the board approved a contract to sell a house built by carpentry students at 143 E. Raymond St., Van Wert, at public auction July 27. Bee Gee Realty & Auction Co., LLC will handle the sale.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the district conference room.