Crews battle weekend blazes in Middle Point, Convoy

Firefighters from several different departments worked to extinguish a Saturday night blaze at a home on Waller Road. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of weekend fires kept county firefighters busy and left two families in need of assistance.

Convoy Fire & EMS was dispatched to a garage fire on Waller Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The blaze quickly spread to the attached home and mutual aid was summoned from Van Wert, Payne, Wren and Monroeville, Indiana. Moderately windy conditions kept emergency crews busy for several hours.

The home and garage were deemed a total loss but no injuries were reported. Chief Gary Kreischer said the cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Van Wert County CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the family affected by the blaze. It was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed:

Case #4567

Adult female: 14 or 16 pants, L or XL shirts, size 8W shoes

Adult male: 36×34 pants, L shirts, size 11 shoes

Minor female: 4 or 6 pants, adult S/M shirts, size 6 shoes

The other house fire occurred shortly before 6:25 p.m. Friday on Middle Point Road, when a trash fire set a tree ablaze and spread to the house. Chief Brock Profit said along with the Middle Point Fire Department, tankers from Delphos, Van Wert and Ohio City responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

CERT and the Salvation Army are helping to raise support for the residents of the home via clothing and monetary donations.

Case #2291

Adult male: 32×32 pants, M-L shirts, size 12 shoes

Adult female: 14 pants, L shirts, size 7.5W shoes

Child female: 4T pants, 4T shirts, size 7 shoes

Child male: 12 month pants, 12 month shirts

Those wishing to donate should take all clothing to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Monetary donations should be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.

To ensure your donation goes directly to the individual affected, include the Case #4567 or #2291 in the memo.

Anyone with questions, should call the Van Wert County EMA Office at 419.238.1300.