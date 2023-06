OHSAA sets baseball state pairings

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s baseball state tournament at Canal Park in Akron. The state tournament begins Thursday morning at the home of the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Division I

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (29-3) vs. No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3-1), Thurs., 10 a.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (22-10) vs. No. 10 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-4), Thurs., 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 10 a.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Russia (25-6) vs. No. 4 St. Henry (24-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (29-2) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (28-1), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Division IV State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (27-5) vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston (19-11), Fri., 10 a.m.

No. 5 Washington Court House Washington (27-1) vs. Ontario (16-14), Fri., 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 4 p.m.

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale (22-9) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (22-10), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 20 Heath (22-8) vs. Cadiz Harrison Central (19-12), Fri., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 7 p.m.