Sueann M. Quickstad (nee Ostendorf)

Sueann M. Quickstad (nee Ostendorf), 76, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

She was born December 28, 1946, to Cyril and Bernice (nee Merten) Ostendorf in Minnesota. Sueann graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waseca, Minnesota and worked as an executive secretary for 3M Corporation for several years. She had her hot air balloon license and had the privilege of landing her balloon in the middle of the football field during halftime of a Vikings vs. Packers game.

Sueann Quickstad

She married the love of her life, Dennis Duane Quickstad on August 24,1967. They raised four children together and were married for almost 50 years before he passed away.

Sueann was an Advanced Master Gardener and was a member of the Garden Club in Van Wert, where she attained the record for the most hostas on a property in Ohio. She had 40 acres full of tens of thousands of hostas and maintained gorgeous gardens and fountains. For over ten years, she and Dennis owned Pleasant Grove Campground in Van Wert. She started the Burlington Garden Club. Sueann adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them and caring for them. She was an excellent cook and nutrition was very important to her. She was always willing to help others and did not hesitate to speak her mind. Her family loved her immensely and will never be able to fill her absence in their lives. She will be missed.

Sueann is survived by her children, Stacy Quickstad (Richard Snowball), Mike Quickstad, Joshua (Angie) Quickstad, and Caleb Quickstad; grandchildren, Jaymie, Corban, Ethan, Jason, and Wyatt; her siblings, Kathy Schultz, David (Sue Ellen) Ostendorf, Shelly Ostendorf, Mike Ostendorf, Jeannine (Peter) Holper, Sheila (David) Aadland, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sueann was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her parents; and her brother-in-law, Marvin.

An informal celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family sincerely thanks the staff of Oak Ridge Care Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Sueann.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, preferred memorials: to the family to help pay for her final medical expenses, https://gofund.me/47e5246d.

