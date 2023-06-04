VW relay teams set records at state

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — On the biggest stage of them all, two of Van Wert’s relay teams set school records and secured second and third place finishes.

Sofi Houg was 1/4 of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that competed at state. Photo courtesy of Richard Parrish

During the finals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2023 Track and Field Tournament, the 4×200 meter relay team of Kendra Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Sofi Houg finished established a new Van Wert High School record with a time of 1:42 and secured a runner-up finish at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Toledo Central Catholic won the event with a time of 1:41.52.

The same two teams finished 1-2 in the preliminaries, with Toledo Central Catholic notching a time of 1:42.30 and Van Wert recording a 1:43.59 finish.

Houg, Johnson, Brandon and Deehring finished third in the 4×100 event and set yet another school record with a time of 48.79. Toledo Central Catholic won the event in 48.21, followed by Girard (48.26) and Van Wert. In the prelims, Van Wert finished forth (49.62).

Deehring competed in a third event and set yet another school record, 12.36 seconds in the 100 meter dash. The time broke the previous school record set last week (12:46) and led to an 11th place finish.

Owen Scott competed in the 3200 meter run and finished 11th (9:53.36), and the 4×800 meter relay team of Scott, Andrew Laudick, Rylan Miller and Gage Springer recorded a 15th place finish (8:24.69).

In Division III, Lincolnview’s Bryleigh Moody finished 15th in the 1600 meter run (5:36.70), and Conner Baldauf finished 12th (1:58.14) in the 800 meter run. Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Kreston Tow finished 18th (8:24.66) in the 4×800 relay.