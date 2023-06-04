VW relay teams set records at state
VW independent sports
COLUMBUS — On the biggest stage of them all, two of Van Wert’s relay teams set school records and secured second and third place finishes.
During the finals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 2023 Track and Field Tournament, the 4×200 meter relay team of Kendra Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Sofi Houg finished established a new Van Wert High School record with a time of 1:42 and secured a runner-up finish at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Toledo Central Catholic won the event with a time of 1:41.52.
The same two teams finished 1-2 in the preliminaries, with Toledo Central Catholic notching a time of 1:42.30 and Van Wert recording a 1:43.59 finish.
Houg, Johnson, Brandon and Deehring finished third in the 4×100 event and set yet another school record with a time of 48.79. Toledo Central Catholic won the event in 48.21, followed by Girard (48.26) and Van Wert. In the prelims, Van Wert finished forth (49.62).
Deehring competed in a third event and set yet another school record, 12.36 seconds in the 100 meter dash. The time broke the previous school record set last week (12:46) and led to an 11th place finish.
Owen Scott competed in the 3200 meter run and finished 11th (9:53.36), and the 4×800 meter relay team of Scott, Andrew Laudick, Rylan Miller and Gage Springer recorded a 15th place finish (8:24.69).
In Division III, Lincolnview’s Bryleigh Moody finished 15th in the 1600 meter run (5:36.70), and Conner Baldauf finished 12th (1:58.14) in the 800 meter run. Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Kreston Tow finished 18th (8:24.66) in the 4×800 relay.
