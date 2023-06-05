Paul G. Oechsle

Paul G. Oechsle, 80, of Convoy, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

“God made a farmer” on February 5, 1943. He was the son of Lloyd and Marjorie (Kampf) Oechsle, also of Convoy, who proceeded him in death.

Paul married Joyce Shuman November 10, 2007, and she survives in Convoy. Also surviving are their children: Troy (Jen) Oechsle, Heidi (Duane) Emans, Ann Shuman (Craig Leslie), Andrew Shuman, Edward Shuman, and Thomas (Kristin) Shuman. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Austin, Cheyenne, Brady, Shania, William, and Elizabeth; two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Paul was also proceeded in death by his only sister, Sue Ann Gallaway.

Paul was a life-long farmer in Harrison Township, where he also raised pigs. While residing in the township, he served as a township trustee and officer for the Van Wert Township Association. A great joy in his life was the Van Wert County Fair. Paul served on the fair board for 42 years, heading up many departments and holding many offices, including Fair Manager/Secretary for 22 years. Paul also served as a 4-H advisor for 17 years, helping county youth get excited for the fair as much as he was.

Paul’s commitment to the fair industry came to a head by serving on the board of the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association (OFMA) and became President, serving two terms in 2006 and 2007. In 2015, he was inducted into the OFMA Hall of Fame.

Paul was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and had joined the Knights of Columbus Council #6034. All his many affiliations brought him great joy. Paul didn’t know a stranger and always had a story to tell. He always enjoyed seeing and catching up with all the people he met over the years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Fr. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, with a Knights of Columbus service starting at 2 p.m. and 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or CHP Homecare and Hospice.

