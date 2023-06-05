Phil Lautzenheiser

Phil Lautzenheiser, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, June 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on December 5, 1940, in Willshire, the son of Clinton and Effie Ketura (Cook) Lautzenheiser, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Judith Ann Kuhn and they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage, having been married on June 22, 1963.

Other family members include his eight children, Jeffery (Karen) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert, Lynn (Jon) Nofer of Ohio City, Clint (Tracey) Lautzenheiser of Convoy, Amy Jo (Mark) Brehm of Ohio City, Debbie (John) McHugh of Van Wert, Angie (Chuck) Miller of Convoy, Jill (Ryan) Spray of Van Wert, and Matt (Stacie) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother Doc (Rose) Lautzenheiser of Cridersville.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by five brothers, George, Jack, Ray, Dean, and Kenny Lautzenheiser.

Phil was a member of St. Marys of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Springfield with over 45 years of service. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus in Van Wert, Van Wert Moose Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, and Rockford Eagles Lodge. He loved to make people laugh and spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 9, at St. Marys of the Assumption Church in Van Wert with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, June 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, where a Rosary Service will be held at 8 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Knights of Columbus #6034, Moose Lodge #1320, or V.F.W. Post 5803.

