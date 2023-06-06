Back-to-back live…

Feel Good Fridays have kicked off impressively with over 2,000 fans descending on Fountain Park last Friday. The concert didn’t disappoint and the audience, some of which traveled in large motor homes with large groups of fans from around the region, took in the free entertainment made possible by the Van Wert County Foundation. Van Wert Live continues delivering on the promise to provide experiences that are so good they deserve a return this Friday night with Ohio’s own Michael Weber Show.

The Michael Weber Show will hit the stage Friday night. Photo submitted

The Michael Weber Show is an explosive rock group fronted by guitar phenom and Akron-native, Michael Weber. He was the winner of MTV’s “Amazingness” television talent/variety show hosted by Rob Dyrdek and has performed on stage with numerous Grammy winners and Rock Hall inductees, including Counting Crows, Nils Lofgren (E- Street Band), Jim Peterik (Survivor), and regularly with garage rock legends, The Shadows of Knight (“Gloria”).

Michael and his band defy genre definition with a set list and style that is uniquely their own. The band is a powerful unit of rock ‘n roll action merging influences from different genres of music, including but not limited to rock-a-billy, jazz, post-punk, folk, Afro-Latin, and the blues. The band leader and namesake is a musical ingenue who is a composer, musician, producer and so much more. Like an Elvis of a new era, you will be blown away by this eccentric and charismatic performer who may be responsible for the start of an entirely new genre before it’s all over.

The entertainment in Van Wert continues on Saturday evening at The Niswonger with House Of Hope’s fundraising concert, A Night With Nashville’s most celebrated songwriters. Wendell Mobley and Lee Miller will bring the audience a big taste of Music City.

Wendell Mobley, multi-award-winning BMI songwriter and Mercer County native, is known for many country music favorites including Randy Houser’s “How Country Feels”, Rascal Flatts’ “Take Me There”, Kenny Chesney’s “There Goes My Life” and Jason Aldean’s most recent No. 1, “A Little More Summertime.”

Lee Miller, an ACM and CMA award winner, is well-known for the Brothers Osborne’s most recent hit single, “It Ain’t My Fault”. In addition to, Brad Paisley’s “I’m Still A Guy”, Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey and You” and Tim McGraw’s “Southern Girl”.

Wendall & Lee will perform Saturday night.

Prior to showtime, the House of Hope will be offering a variety of food trucks and live acoustic music from 5-7 p.m. right on the grounds of the Niswonger.

Tickets for this fundraising event are available at vanwertlive.com and support the ongoing mission of the Mercer County House of Hope. This valuable organization strives to offer those in Mercer County an opportunity to lead those with addiction to a pathway to long-term, whole-life transformation. With two recovery homes available to Mercer County residents, the non-profit organization can give the residents support groups, the ability to live on their own, an understanding of how to live a joyful, sober life, and so much more.

You don’t need to look far for entertainment this weekend. Make Van Wert your destination for diverse acts that bring the best of the industry right to your backyard. It’s always a good time to have a good time. Let live entertainment color your world with music that moves the soul and sometimes the body.