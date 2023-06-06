Crestview Elementary clubs announced

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary has announced the Blue, Red and White Clubs for the third trimester. These academic clubs are based on student grades and attendance for third, fourth and fifth graders.

For Blue Club eligibility, students must have all A’s on their grade card and have missed 24 or fewer hours during the third trimester. Blue Club members include:

Third grade: Brynlee Balliet, Zoey Bigham, Eastin Brincefield, Logan Carrier, Grace Clouse, Tony Crawford, Sophie Gardner, Lillian Grandstaff, Alexis Heth, Lea Hirschy, Ryan Hoblet, Hannah Lamb, Mya Morgan, Gatlin Ortiz, Holden Perrott, Eva Powell, Richard Powell, Linley Young.

Fourth grade: Londyn Burley, Brynn Carr, Lucas Cress, Morgan Cress, Zander Dowler, Nash Feasel, Crew Kreischer, Joel Lichtensteiger, Mila Lichtensteiger, Isabel Merkle, Iva Owens, Stella Plumley, Kayden Pugh, Alexandria Short, Rawli Smith, Parker Tobias, Brody Mills, Liam Worden.

Fifth grade: Callin Balliet, Devin Berridge, Griffin Clouse, Elizabeth Eding, Adalee Gardner, William Gerardot, Gage Grubb, Addie Guyton, Mackenzie Kreischer, Mara Myers, Kinsely Schuette, Sophia Skelton, Cainon Smith, Kinah Wallace.

Red Club members must have all A’s and B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the third trimester. Red Club members include:

Third grade: Zoey Adams, Olivia Craig, Carmen Hardesty, Anikyn Harter, Easton Heckler, Kallen Huston, Briella Jones, Bella Kline, Vincent Manson, Caroline Martin, Maxwell Martin, Brody Mills, Iyla Moser, Haley Motycka, Emma Nielsen, Avery Owens, McKenna Owens, Vincent Roehm, Katie Rupert, Kyden Schuette, Fiona Smart, Bryston Thornell, Kinlee Tinkham, Boone Wallace, Eleanor Wermer, Sylas Williman, Tinsley Williman, Ava Wade.

Fourth grade: Andrew Beougher, Dana Bok, Emmalin Brincefield, Finley Case, Abigail Davis, Myla Dickman, Kherrington Fuller, Emma Gibson, Aurora Gilbert, Truitt Grose, Kenzley Huse, Ryder Marquardt, Kenzie McClure, Emberlee Miller, Aubrey Osborn, Mayla Owens, Dawson Perl, Brinley Roger, Logan Shaffer Smith, Claudia Strickler, Grayden Thornell, Colten Tice, Holden Waltmire, Smith Wells.

Fifth grade: Leah Burch, Jacqueline Dennie, Nick Dorsett, Laken Gable, Maggie Gilkey, Payton Haley, Cadence Martin, Makala Miller, Aubrey Mills, Reid Motycka, Harper Perrott, Ella Ream, August Smith, Myles Williman, Natalee Woodard.

For White Club eligibility, students must earn all B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the third trimester. White club members include:

Fifth grade: Drew Finkhousen and Ethan McOmber.