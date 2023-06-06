Michael D. Wolfcale

Michael D. Wolfcale passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Lima Memorial in Lima.

He was born on September 16, 1953, in Lima, to Wilbur Arnold Wolfcale and Delta Collins Wolfcale.

Michael spent his life as a building contractor and was the owner of M. D. Wolfcale Construction. Moreover, he was an active member of the Middle Point Village Council from 1983-2008, served as mayor of Middle Point from 2009-2013, Village Administrator from 2014-2019, and Village ORC and Project Manager from 2020 until his passing. His motto was “Make Middle Point Better,” and his efforts towards that end have left lasting change in his community.

Michael Wolfcale

Michael loved nothing more than spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his ornery personality that brought smiles and laughter to everyone he met. Michael never knew a stranger. Those who came into his presence instantly felt at home.

In addition to his professional career and family pursuits, Michael had numerous hobbies such as solving Sudoku puzzles, gardening, following NASCAR races, being an avid Chicago Bears fan, and enjoying family get-togethers.

Above anything else, Michael was most proud of his children’s achievements in their respective lives- a testament to the love he poured into each of them. His dedication to being a present figure in their lives continues beyond the grave.

The memories of Michael’s life will forever be cherished by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Holbrook Wolfcale of Middle Point; sons, Dennis (Brenda) Mengerink of Middle Point, and Jack (Cindy) Wolfcale of Elida; daughters, Michelle (Mike) Hill of Middle Point, and Annette Day of Antwerp; a sister, Dr. Linda (Bob Lupo) Heath of Hawaii; 16 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Arnold Wolfcale, his mother, Delta Collins Wolfcale, and his sister, Helen Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 12-3 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and from 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at the church at 12 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family to be forwarded to various charities.

To share in Michael’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.