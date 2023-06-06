New drop off points for fire donations

VW independent staff/submitted information

Donations for the fire victims from Middle Point on Friday, June 2 (Case #2291) and Convoy on Saturday, June 3 (Case #4567) should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:

Clothing items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Be sure to indicate the appropriate case number so that the donations can go to the correct family. Please do not take any donations to The Salvation Army.

Monetary donations can still be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT located at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Any other questions can be directed to Van Wert CERT at 419.623.1095.