Pump prices decreasing; less than state average locally

As of Monday evening, local gas prices were mostly below the statewide average. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The official start of summer is just over two weeks away but the summer driving season is underway and there’s some good news about gas prices, especially if you’re planning to hit the road this summer.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.37 per gallon for self-serve regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.45 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.95 on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

For the most part, gas prices in Van Wert came in below the statewide average on Monday. Murphy USA had the city’s lowest price, $3.23. The highest was Brookside on West Main St., $3.38. Pump prices at all other gas stations ranged from $3.25 to $3.36 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result.”

“OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel,” he continued. “It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried.”

“Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon,” De Haan added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

June 5, 2022: $4.83/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 5, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 5, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

June 5, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 5, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 5, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 5, 2016: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 5, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 5, 2014: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 5, 2013: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)