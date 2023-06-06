Rheba C. Baker

Rheba C. Baker, of Scott, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 93 on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Hearth & Home at Van Wert.

She was the seventh of eight children born to Samuel Nelson and Abbie (Keysor) Mohr, who both preceded her in death.

A 1947 graduate of Grover Hill High School, Rheba went on to marry James Baker, who preceded her in death. To this union they were given five children: Kathy (Arnold) Reger of Coldwater, Michigan, Deb (John) Weisenburger of Oakwood, Cheryl (Dave) Porter of Three Rivers, Michigan, Terry (Wendy) Baker of Grover Hill, and Sandy (Ray) Proud of Waterloo, Indiana. Rheba’s and Jame’s legacy will continue to live through the lives of their 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Romaine Boundy of Paulding.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rheba was also preceded in death by six of her siblings.

Besides the love she had for her family, Rheba loved to lift her voice to her heavenly Father in praise and worship. She also enjoyed the time she and James would spend at their lake cottage in Michigan.

Rheba stayed at home to raise her five children and did seasonal work at the Van Wert Overall Manufacturing Company and the Stokely tomato production facility in Paulding. When her children were older, she enjoyed giving herself to others through work at the Van Wert Hospital and finally as a visiting aide for CHP.

Rheba will be greatly missed by her family, but they rejoice in knowing that “there is coming a day.” While the birth and death were bookends to Rheba’s life, the dash represents a life of love and concern, care and compassion and of pride and joy for those she loved and knew, and to those she encountered along life’s highway.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Mandale Church, Cloverdale, with Rev. Don Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice of Van Wert.

