Van Wert releases July 4 fireworks info

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert’s annual Fourth of July Firework display will begin promptly at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Van Wert High School on Ohio 118.

Those planning on attending are reminded not to bring any alcohol, additional fireworks or sparklers onto the school grounds. This for the safety and respect of others also viewing the firework show.

This year’s display is being funded by generous contributions from the Van Wert County Foundation, the City of Van Wert and local donors.