Middle Point village official passes away

VW independent staff

MIDDLE POINT — A long time Middle Point official passed away Monday at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Michael Wolfcale, 69, was a member of Middle Point Village Council from 1983-2008, then served as mayor from 2009-2013. He was village administrator from 2014-2018 and since then had served as ORC and project manager.

