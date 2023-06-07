Middle Point village official passes away
VW independent staff
MIDDLE POINT — A long time Middle Point official passed away Monday at Lima Memorial Hospital.
Michael Wolfcale, 69, was a member of Middle Point Village Council from 1983-2008, then served as mayor from 2009-2013. He was village administrator from 2014-2018 and since then had served as ORC and project manager.
