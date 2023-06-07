MKS Siding wins YMCA hoops title

VW independent sports/submitted information

The YMCA’s Men’s Basketball League witnessed intense competition among various teams, each vying for glory and showcasing their skills on the court. Teams were created by players from all over northwest Ohio, including Van Wert, Defiance and Lima. This expansion to eight teams comes as a result of the league’s growing popularity and increasing demand from enthusiastic basketball players throughout the community.

MKS Siding emerged victorious as the champions of the highly competitive YMCA’s Men’s Basketball League.

YMCA Men’s Basketball League Champions: MKS Siding. Photo submitted

The league provides even more opportunities for players of all skill levels to engage in competitive and enjoyable basketball games. The league has always been committed to fostering a positive and inclusive environment, where players can develop their skills, build lasting friendships, and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Regardless of level of play by any player, the league provides a supportive and welcoming community for all.

“Basketball has always been a popular sport in our community, and this expansion allows us to accommodate more players and provide an exceptional basketball experience for everyone involved,” said YMCA Program Director Corey Clifton. “We look forward to another exciting season filled with spirited competition and camaraderie.”

For more information about the league, contact Clifton at Corey@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443.