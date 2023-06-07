Northwest State CC sets beginning program offerings

Listening essions like this on at Willow Bend last fall helped NSCC form its initial program offering. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College has officially announced its beginning program offerings for the upcoming Van Wert campus. In total, Northwest State Van Wert is planning to offer more than a dozen on-site programs with more potentially coming.

According to Dr. Jon Tomlinson, Dean of the NSCC Van Wert Campus, the program decision process began in September of 2022 with community and school system listening sessions, then continued with an online community survey through the end of the year.

The following programs are slated to be offered for all student groups, including traditional college students, students looking for transfer credit, workforce development, and even college credit plus.

Two-year associate degrees:

Accounting

Banking & Finance

Business Management

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Computer Programming

Cyber Security Network Administration

Electrical Engineering

Industrial Technologies

Short-term certificates:

Accounting Assistant

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Computer Technician

Cyber Security

Industrial Electrical

Medical Coding and Billing (online only)

While the Van Wert campus at 520 E. Sycamore St. (former Kennedy Manufacturing building) is slated to open in fall of 2024, NSCC is continuing to offer on-site courses in Van Wert at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and its full suite of online program offerings via the main campus.

The next round of classes will begin on August 23, 2023. The full course offering schedule for Fall semester can be found by visiting https://northweststate.edu/vanwert.

Program questions can be directed to Dr. Jon Tomlinson by emailing jtomlinson@northweststate.edu, or visiting NSCC’s storefront location at 122 N. Washington Street.