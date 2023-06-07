Some rain finally falls in Van Wert

VW independent staff

To say it’s been dry is an understatement and it hasn’t been good for gardens, lawns or local farmers.

According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick McCoy, before Tuesday night the last measurable rainfall, .27 inches, in Van Wert occurred on May 20. Just 2.47 inches of rain fell during the month of May.

“The average should be at least 3.75 inches,” McCoy stated.

The current forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers Saturday night and a 60 percent chance showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.