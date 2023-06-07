State travel grant to benefit Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced Van Wert has been awarded funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

The TAP can expand travel choices and strengthen the local economy. The program provides federal funds for projects like pedestrian and bicycle facilities, community improvement activities, and the Safe Routes to School program.

Roy Klopfenstein

The grant of $512,000 will be used to install new concrete walk along the north side of Fox Rd. from S. Shannon St. to S. Washington S. The walkway will connect pedestrians to the existing path around the city’s two reservoirs and to future paths at Hiestand Park.

“By adding these walking routes, pedestrians will have a more accessible and safe path to travel on,” Klopfenstein said. “I am pleased that more people will have an easier path to Van Wert’s reservoirs.”

TAP provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation, recreational trail program projects, and safe routes to school projects.

Rep. Klopfenstein presents the 82nd House District, which includes all of Paulding, Van Wert and Putnam counties, and part of Defiance County.