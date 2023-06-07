Summer food program receives boost

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made a donation of $500 to the Van Wert YWCA’s annual summer food program.

The program includes breakfast and lunch as well as recreational and educational activities. While during the school year, free and reduced-price breakfast and lunches through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs provide nutritional food for area children, the local summer food program aims to fill in the gap between the end of classes and the beginning of the next school year.

Pictured from left to right are golf committee member Paul Cucciarre, Betsy Hammond, YWCA Director of Youth Development and golf committee member Keith Thomas. Photo submitted

During the eight weeks of the program last year the YWCA served over 20,000 meals to 340 children of Van Wert County. This year the YWCA expects to see 400 participants and serve more than 21,000 meals.

In previous years, the program has been free for all participants. Due to the increasing operating costs expected, the YWCA is asking for a nominal donation for the recreational portion per family. Since some families cannot afford to make this donation, the monies donated by Van Wert Lodge Golf Committee will help to feed these children.