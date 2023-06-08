Local man answers to more charges connected to fires

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An Ohio City man arrested for arson and aggravated arson for allegedly setting fire to a residence in Glenmore in late March is now facing many more charges tied to a series of fires.

A Van Wert County grand jury indicted Scott Keber, 31, on 16 additional charges – seven counts of aggravated arson, all first degree felonies; eight counts of arson fourth degree felonies, and a first degree misdemeanor charge of arson. According to records from the Van Wert County Clerk of Courts Office, the latest indictment was filed Friday, June 1.

Six of the fires in question were set in March, with the other two in January and February. The earliest fire turned into a massive blaze at Gina Dairy LLC on Richey Road near Ohio City. It took nine hours and 1.5 million gallons of water just to bring that fire under control, but it continued to smolder for days afterward.

During an arraignment hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Keber entered a not guilty plea to all 16 charges. His bond was continued at $225,000 cash or surety. A pre-trial hearing will be scheduled once an intellectual disability evaluation is complete.

Five other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Jason Scott, 43, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

Judith Ball, 40, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to theft, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Jessica Sauder, 31, of Grover Hill, admitted to violating her probation by failing drug tests. She was sentenced to 150 days jail with credit for 72 days already served. Sauder was originally charged with receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor.

William Crutchfield, 50, of Paulding, admitted violating his probation by failing to do community service. The court extended his community control to June 24, 2025 or until after completion of his requirements. Crutchfield was originally charged with failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree.

Ashley Sterling, 38, of Delphos, admitted violating her intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to attend treatment appointments. Her intervention was revoked the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 19. She was originally charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Three additional hearings were held this past week.

Jack Buckner, 48, of Wren entered a not guilty plea to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Bond was set at $45,000 cash on surety bond, and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Sharley Blake, 37, of Willshire entered a not guilty plea to aggravated arson, a first degree felony; aggravated arson, a second degree felony; insurance fraud, a fourth degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first degree misdemeanors. Blake was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Tyler Paxson, 28, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated burglary, first degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies. Bond was set at $500,000 cash or commercial surety and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.