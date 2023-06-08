Talented guitarist to perform on Friday

VW independent staff

An Akron, Ohio native will share his talents on the stage at Fountain Park on Friday.

Michael Weber leads the Michael Weber Show. He’s described as composer, musician, producer and a guitar phenom who fronts the explosive rock group. He was the winner of MTV’s “Amazingness” television talent/variety show and has performed on stage with numerous Grammy winners and Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductees.

The band is noted for merging influences from different genres of music, including rock-a-billy, jazz, post-punk, folk, Afro-Latin, and the blues.

Friday night’s performance, the second of 10 “Feel Good Fridays” concerts, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Those planning on attending should bring lawn chairs of blankets to enjoy the show. Concessions will be available and Fountain Park falls under Van Wert’s DORA district.