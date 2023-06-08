VWHS alum tabbed as new principal

VW independent staff

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2010 Van Wert High School graduate has received a notable promotion within the Indianapolis Public Schools.

Nicole Morrow-Weaver was recently promoted from assistant principal to principal and was given new responsibilities at Northwest Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.

The promotion is part of the district’s “Rebuilding Stronger” initiative, designed in part to provide each building in the Indianapolis Public Schools with stronger leadership.

Northwest Middle School has an enrollment of approximately 800 seventh and eighth grade students.