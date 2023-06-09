Baseball state title game schedule

VW independent sports

AKRON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s final championship games of the 2022-2023 school year will be played in Akron today.

Canal Park, home of the AA Akron RubberDucks, will host all four state championship baseball games. The list of teams includes two defending state champions (Apple Creek Waynedale and Russia) and a team that finished the regular season with a losing record (Ontario). Here is the schedule:

Division I

10 a.m. – Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (30-3) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (23-10)

Division IV

1 p.m. – Russia (26-6) vs. Berlin-Hiland (29-1)

Division II

4 p.m. – Chagrin Falls Kenston (20-11) vs. Ontario (17-14)

Division III

7 p.m. – Apple Creek Waynedale (22-9) vs. Harrison Central (20-12)