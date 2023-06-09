Breaking: VWPD investigating 2 incidents

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a break-in and an attempted robbery, both of which occurred on Thursday.

A break-in at American Legion Post 178 at 631 W. Main St. occurred at approximately 2 a.m. A police report notes an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the building.

The police department was dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, after an attempted robbery was reported there. No one was injured and the alleged robber fled the scene and was not located.

Because of the ongoing investigation, no other details are available, but Lt. Robert Black said it’s too early in the investigation to know if the two crimes are connected.