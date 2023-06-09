Downtown dumpster fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to an early morning dumpster fire on Jackson Street between Jefferson and N. Washington St. shortly after 6 a.m. this (Friday) morning. The original call to 911 was from passersby reporting smoke coming from the dumpster. Upon arrival, flames were coming from the dumpster. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to the dumpster. They were on the scene for about 45 minutes. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer