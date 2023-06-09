Fire Marshal issues summer fire tips

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — As the summer weather heats up, Ohioans will enjoy grilling, camping, and connecting with nature. However, with the hot and dry conditions comes increase risk for wildfires, so it is essential to prioritize safety when engaging in outdoor activities involving fire. The responsible use of fire ensures that everyone can enjoy their experience while minimizing the risk of accidents or harm to people, wildlife, and the environment.

“Fire safety is a critical component of any outdoor experience,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “By respecting local regulations, having water and fire extinguishing equipment nearby, and staying vigilant, we can create a safe environment for ourselves, our family and friends, and the natural beauty that surrounds us.”

“We want to make people aware that fires are deadly,” said Anita Metheny, Fire Prevention Bureau Chief with the Division of State Fire Marshal.

“They are not just dangerous, they are deadly and even though you may feel you are containing the fire, that’s not always the case, especially if a wind kicks up. They are very easy to get out of control.”

To promote fire safety outdoors, experts advise the following guidelines: