Historical Society open during the fair

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will be open daily Monday through Saturday, June 12-17, during the Paulding County Fair.

Hours will vary, so visitors are urged to look for the “Open” flag in front. The museum is located across from the county fairgrounds in Paulding. Admission is free.

The historical society currently has two featured exhibits in addition to its extensive collection of Paulding County artifacts and objects. One exhibit is “A Vintage Wedding,” featuring 53 bridal gowns dating from the 1880s to 1980s. The other is a show of acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings by 30 local artists in the “Celebration of Arts and Artists of Paulding County.”

Both exhibits will close on June 27.

Fairgoers can see two booth displays by the historical society in the Grange Building. One contains some dresses from the wedding exhibit and the other has interesting items from the museum’s collection.

