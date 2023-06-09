Klopfenstein, King introduce land bill

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Angie King (R-Celina) have introduced the Ohio Property Protection Act. This legislation would prohibit the sale of “real” property to any individual or entity tied to a foreign adversary nation such as Iran, Cuba, North Korea, China, or Russia.

“One of Ohio’s greatest assets is the land that we have available for economic development and for agricultural purposes,” Klopfenstein said. “Over half of a million acres in Ohio are already owned by foreign investors and as a state, there is no way of telling friend from foe. For the security and prosperity of Ohioans and the nation, we must prevent adversarial countries from encroaching on our great state.”

State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein and Angie King introduce the Ohio Property Protection Act. Photo submitted

“This issue has a direct impact on all Ohioans. Our state has been left vulnerable to attacks by our enemies,” King said. “This has already been tackled by a majority of the states in the Midwest, including North Dakota. Where a Chinese company was trying to purchase property next to a major air base and was halted. Meanwhile, Ohio is lagging behind with our own Wright Patterson Air Force Base being left weak to similar attempts. It is vital that we pass this legislation not only protect our national security interests, but also our food security.”

The legislation now awaits assignment to a House committee.