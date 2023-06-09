Ohio to once again offer free fishing days June 17-18

Ohio’s free fishing days will be held Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18. ODNR photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual free fishing days will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18 and will provide all Ohio residents the chance to cast a line at hundreds of public fishing locations without the need for a license, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

This will be the only weekend of the year on which residents 16 and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license. Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round. The annual free fishing days are an excellent opportunity for beginner and experienced anglers to try fishing in any of Ohio’s public waters. All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits apply.

The Division of Wildlife’s once-a-year free fishing days aim to expand access to and participation in this popular summer activity. With no license fee this weekend and requiring minimal equipment, fishing is a great low-cost outdoor activity. Anglers are encouraged to introduce someone new to fishing and make lasting memories on the water.

The free fishing days offer a unique chance to try fishing for the first time. Here are some tips for those just starting out:

Keep the trip simple by considering a person’s age and skill level.

Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Bring a camera and snacks.

Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish, and taking pictures.

Ohio’s lakes, reservoirs, and streams offer numerous fishing opportunities. The Division of Wildlife manages the fisheries of 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie, and Ohio’s portion of 481 miles of the Ohio River.

Outside of the free fishing days on June 17-18, all anglers 16 and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs, and turtles. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile application.