Vantage Network Systems student piles up certifications

Levi Miller graduated from Vantage with an impressive number of certifications. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center Network Systems senior Levi Miller (Antwerp) took his talents and IT skills to the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference and Competition in Anaheim, California, specifically competing in the C Sharp (C#) Programming category, for a place on the national podium.

Although Miller did not see the podium at the National level for the C# competition, he did bring home more than what he expected. During his five day experience, Levi elected to spend an entire day in an industry credential certification lab, a portion of the conference where students can elect to try their hand in earning more industry certifications through an industry leader in professional certifications, Certiport. It is through this lab opportunity, Levi advanced his passion for the IT world.

Prior to his national berth, Miller had already earned a solid seven industry credentials through his junior year and part of his senior year, including TestOut PC Pro, IT Fundamentals, Security Pro, Intro to C++ Programing, Network Pro, ODE WebXams Advanced Level, and OSHA.

However, during his time at Nationals, he spent one full day at the Certiport, adding seven more credentials to his already long list, including Software Development, Device Configuration and Management, Network Security, Python Programming, Java Programming, and CyberSecurity.

He went on to complete his senior year earning six more certifications, bringing his total to 19 prior to graduation, which include TestOut Cyber Defense Pro, Server Pro Identity, Server Pro Networking, and Server Pro Install and Storage, CompTIA A+, and CompTIA Network+.

All told, Miller’s combined education, experience and certifications accomplished in his two years at Vantage Career Center through the Network Systems program is over a four-year information technology degree in college.

“I aimed for four certifications my junior year and four certifications my senior year, but this year kind of went crazy,” Miller said. “I didn’t realize this year was going to be a certificate buffet. The original examples of previous students’ accomplishments at Vantage, like Gage Smith (Paulding), Vanessa Krueger (Paulding), and Chris Piske (Lincolnview) inspired me, which is when I set some goals for what I wanted to do.”

Miller went on to explain that he knew he had an aptitude for computer science, which originated from his home school. Miller took HTML at Antwerp along with computer science and python as an elective during his eighth grade and freshman years. He heard about Vantage through various tours and that his older sister went through the cosmetology program.

During his time at Vantage, Miller also participated in the Career Advanced Placement (early placement) program his senior year, where he built a relationship with and worked for the Paulding County Hospital IT Department in place of his lab time, earning him a wage and a grade simultaneously. He officially secured a full time position with Paulding Hospital upon graduation.

“We are very proud of all his accomplishments and have no doubt he will continue to do great things,” said Paula Vantilburg, Business and Service Supervisor.