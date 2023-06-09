Wiley to make history this weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A retired Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputy with a strong military background will make history this weekend.

Colleen Wiley will be sworn in as the first ever female Commander of the Department of Ohio VFW. A ceremony will be held at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky on Sunday, June 11.

Colleen Wiley

Wiley earned her eligibility while serving in the United States Army attached to the 327th MP Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Bagram, Afghanistan. During her deployment she earned the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal. Colleen took pride in taking care of her soldiers during this deployment as Sergeant of the Guard.

She joined the VFW, as a life member at Post 5803 in Van Wert in 2004, and she served as Post Commander from 2012-2016 earning All-State Status three consecutive years. In 2016 she transferred to Delphos VFW Post 3035 where she currently serves as their Post Chaplain and a member of their Color Guard.

At the district level she has held several Chairmanships including Poppy Chairman and Women Veteran’s Chairman. At the department level she has served as Community Activities Chairman from 2015-2017 and Membership Director from 2017-2019.

At the National Level, she was appointed to the Programs and the By-Laws, Manual of Procedure and Ritual Committees where she learned a lot about the VFW and its programs.

Wiley was employed by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years, where she received Deputy of the Year for 2018 and retired in March of this year.