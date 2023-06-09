Youth baseball donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Van Wert Youth Baseball Association for the 2023 season. With the financial help from the sponsors, youth ages 8-12 are able to travel and play teams within a tri-county area. On an average they have six teams and over 80 kids who are able to participate in the program. Pictured from left to right are Paul Cucciarre, golf committee member; Ben Price, Van Wert Youth Baseball President, and Curt Rager, golf committee member. Photo submitted