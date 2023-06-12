Gail Davis

Gail Davis, 76, of Van Wert passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born December 30, 1946, in Cohoes, New York, a daughter of Joseph and Jennifer (Hoffbowers) Conners, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Earl Davis, who is also deceased.

Survivors include her children. Tammy Miller, Bill Thibodbau, Ann Hilton, Todd (Tracy) Wehner, Toby (Deb) Wehner, and a stepdaughter, Pattie (Dwayne) Germann; 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother Wayne Conners.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Scott and Joseph Conners, and a sister, Sharon.

Gail worked for a time at the former Days Inn in Van Wert. Two of her greatest pleasures in life were bowling and bingo. During the warmer months she enjoyed sitting on her front porch enjoying the nature around her.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the family will be present from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Her cremains will be interred at Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

