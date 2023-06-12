Hatcher awarded Legacy Scholarship

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Emma Hatcher.

Emma Hatcher

The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk members. Hatcher recently graduated from Lincolnview High School and will be attending Ohio State University and will major in psychology.

During high school Emma was a member of the National Honor Society, Lincolnview Service Club, 2023 class secretary, drama club and Spanish Club. She participated in cross country, track and field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Athletic Leadership Council.

Hatcher attends St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she sings in the choir. She is employed at the Truly D’Vine Bread Company and was also a 2022 F.B.I. Future Agent in Training.

She is the daughter of John Hatcher and Heather Torlina.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships awarded each year.