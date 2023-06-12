Outdoorsmen to hold Ladies Day

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host a Ladies Day at the range from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

The program is for ladies that are looking for a chance for instruction in the use of firearms. This class focuses on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun the shooting sports can be. Ladies aged 10 and up are welcome to come, however the younger ladies will need to have a mother or grandmother with them. .22 rifles and .22 pistols will be used and participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection as everything is provided.

Anyone with her own firearm and who like a little instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. Anyone who brings their own equipment, should bring her own ammunition.

Pre-registration is underway space is very limited, with 12 spots. You may call 419.203.9105 to register or to ask any questions. There is no cost for this class. It is sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and the Friends of the NRA.