Fleming receives award…

Crestview High School Athletic Administrator Austin Fleming was recently recognized by the Northwest Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as a Horizon Award winner. This award is presented to athletic administrators who are in the early stages of their career in athletic administration and have contributed greatly to their school and athletics in northwest Ohio. Fleming recently completed his second year leading the Crestview Athletic Department. Fleming (left) received his award from Nate Weirauch, NW-OIAAA President and current athletic director at Findlay High School. Photo submitted