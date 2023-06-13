Lincolnview to host assailant training

VW independent staff

If you drive by Lincolnview Local Schools between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 17, you’ll notice a large law enforcement presence at the school but keep in mind, it’s only a drill.

Active assailant training will be held at the school with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert Fire Department and Van Wert County CERT participating.