OSHP: beware the 100 Deadliest Days

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — It’s underway – the time period from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to buckle up, drive focused and sober.

Last year, 372 fatal crashes killed 402 people during this time period, a seven percent drop from 2021. Even though the 100 deadliest days only represent 27 percent of the calendar year, in the last five years, they account for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes.

“The good news is there was a drop in fatal crashes, however, more needs to be done,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We need everyone on our roadways this summer to drive sober, obey the speed limit, not drive distracted, and if you’re on a motorcycle – ride defensively, wear the proper gear and ride trained.”

Last year during this time frame, speeding citations of 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit accounted for nearly 30,000 citations. More than 1,300 of those citations involved speeds of at least 100 miles per hour. During the same time period, troopers made more 4,676 impaired driving arrests and issued 22,159 safety belt citations.

The 100 deadliest days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. Motorcycle crashes made up more than half of all crashes during this time frame, while they comprised about 28 percent of fatal crashes.

Motorists can help contribute to roadway safety by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

A statistical map detailing citations and other 100 Deadliest Days of Summer-related information can be found here.