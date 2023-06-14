Bank donation…

The First Bank of Berne made a $2,000 donation toward the 2023 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class project. The bank is by far the largest contributor to the project. The class plans to reconstruct the Jr. Fair Horse Arena fence at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. They plan to volunteer their time and are requesting local donations to help fund the project. The monetary goal is set at $8,000 and any additional funds will go towards repaving the paths around the fairgrounds. Donors will be recognized on signage next to the arena and names will vary in size depending on the level of donation. Donations can be made by visiting www.vanwertchamber.com or by contacting a leadership class member. Pictured from left to right Delaney Eyanson (Leadership) Dennis Shaffer (First Bank of Berne) Nicole Jones (First Bank of Berne) Jeff McIntosh (Leadership). Photo submitted