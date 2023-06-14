Foundation looking for new logo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Leota Braun Charitable Foundation, Inc. exists to provide financial support for projects and activities that will improve the quality of life for residents of the communities of Rockford, Willshire and Mendon, as well as surrounding rural areas of the Parkway Local School District. The foundation provides the vehicle for donors to make tax-advantaged charitable contributions for the benefit of the Foundation’s areas of service. It also assures the ongoing competent management, investment and distribution of donated funds throughout and beyond the lifetimes of the donors, in accordance with their wishes.

The current has been in use for over 20 years and the Foundation is ready to update its look and hope to have community members and those who are interested in helping with this effort participate. Logo designs should represent the charitable deeds of Leota Braun Charitable Foundation, including but not limited to elements of:

community

investment

scholarship

donors and recipients

legacy and giving

The selected artist will be awarded with a $500 cash prize. Eligible participants may be individuals or teams. All submitted work must be the original work of the entrant. Submissions must be in .jpg, .png or .pdf format with a 2.5 inch maximum size if it is a circle or square and 2 inches by three inches if it is rectangular. Full guidelines, including the official entry form can be found here.

In addition to the rules and guidelines, artists should consider the following when they are creating their logo design:

Relevance: Does the entry align with the theme and goals of Leota Braun Charitable Foundation?

Originality: Does the composition exhibit original design, creativity, and imagination?

Aesthetic Quality: Does the submission command attention? Does it display visual balance and color coordination? Do all the elements work together to create a unified and appealing design?

Completed entry forms and logo files should be submitted to LBCF.logocontest@gmail.com. All entries received electronically by 11:50 p.m. Saturday, July 1, will be considered.

Anyone who has additional questions regarding the contest and/or submission guidelines may text or call Leah Thompson at 260.301.4079 or email at LBCF.logocontest@gmail.com.