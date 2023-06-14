Light docket in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Three people were arraigned on various criminal charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Armando Duprey, Jr., 36, of Ft. Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of grand theft, both fourth degree felonies, and one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Jeffrey Buckner, 48, of Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and Buckner was ordered to have no contact with victim or residence. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Kavon Edwards, 27, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to fheft, a fifth degree felony. Edwards was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.