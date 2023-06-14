North Union Church has yard sale spaces

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s not too early to start planning for a familiar event.

After taking a year off for the U.S. 127 roundabout construction, North Union Church is hosting its annual U.S. 127 Yard Sale venue again. North Union is located at 4486 U.S. 127 just north of Van Wert and is directly on the route of the “World’s Longest Yard Sale.”

This year’s event will be held from August 2-5. Spaces are available to rent in the church yard: 20×20 foot spaces rent for $20 and 20×30 foot spaces are available for $30. These rates rent the space for all four days of the sale, with set-up beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 1. Tables are available to rent for $10 each. The rental spaces are on the lawn to allow for easy tent anchoring.

As always, the church’s Kitchen Committee will have a wide variety of homemade food and cold drinks for sale in the air-conditioned social room during sale hours for all four days of the event. Clean restrooms are also available for vendors and shoppers.

The location, food service, and facilities make North Union Church an ideal spot to set up shop and sell yard sale items. In the past, people from as far away as Alaska, Florida, England, Canada, and Argentina have shopped at the location.

Interested renters should contact Del Free, yard sale event manager, at 419.203.1726 for more information or to reserve a space, or contact the church office for more information at 419.238.9541 or northunionchurchofvanwert@gmail.com.