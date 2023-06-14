Vantage CC treasurer leaving for same post at Delphos

Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters will leave the career center at the end of this year for the same job with the Delphos City Schools. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DELPHOS — It was an opportunity that was too good to pass up.

After serving more than eight years as treasurer at Vantage Career Center, Laura Peters will return to the Delphos City Schools to serve in the same capacity. She was hired during Monday night’s special meeting of the Delphos City Schools Board of Education. She’s replacing longtime treasurer Brad Rostorfer, who retiring.

“I feel like I’m going back home because that’s where I went to school, my husband went to school, my children went to school and that’s where I was born and raised,” Peters said. “I was the assistant treasurer at Delphos for 21 years under Brad. Brad and I started the same year – he started in March and I started as his assistant in November. I wanted to advance my career and the opportunity came for me to come to Vantage.

Peters will stay at Vantage through the end of 2023, then will make the transition to Delphos on January 1.

“The board will have plenty of time to find a replacement and for me to work with whoever it may be,” she said. “I’ll have some days when I can work with Brad and we’ll work out those details as we figure out who’s going to take my seat here.”

Even though it’s a homecoming, Peters admitted it was a difficult decision and she praised the Vantage board.

“This board is phenomenal,” Peters stated. “They’re here for the right reasons – they make their decisions based on what’s best for the students and they’ve always been very supportive of the administration here and letting us do jobs and make sure we make the right decisions. They are very easy to work with.”

The Vantage board is expected to accept Peters’ resignation at the next meeting, scheduled for June 22.

During Monday’s special meeting, the board also agreed to hire Jeff Hobbs as interim superintendent. He was given a one-year contract and will step in for Doug Westrick, who’s leaving to become principal at Bluffton Middle School.