West Point graduate…

It’s an honor reserved for the best of the best. Convoy native Olivia Skelton recently graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. She is a 2019 Crestview High School graduate and the daughter of Wes and Tina Skelton. After graduation, Skelton was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant Military Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army. She will begin her Officer Leaders Courses in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and then will be stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, later this year as part of a Combat Aviation Brigade. Photo submitted