Cast members and others honored at VWCT banquet

The cast of Ghost the Musical won Production of the Year. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre recently hosted its annual awards banquet for the 2022-2023 season, drawing a crowd of over 50 attendees.

The event was emceed by Jerry Zimmerman and featured the presentation of more than 40 awards.

Among the honors, Ghost the Musical was crowned as the Production of the Year; Griffen Waltmire received the distinguished President’s Award; Ann Nussbaum was bestowed with the prestigious Trustees Award for her outstanding efforts in organizing the costume building; Annie, Jr. emerged as of the People’s Choice Award for highest audience attendance, and Amanda Block was honored with the Gypsy Robe Award, recognizing her exceptional contribution as a chorus member in a musical.

The Company Choice awards, chosen by the directors or cast of each show, were granted to various individuals for their special efforts in specific productions. Mary Ann Falk was recognized for Rated P for Parenthood, Travis Nihiser and Emily Gehle for Exit Laughing, Michaela Hoffman for Lion in Winter, and Amy Boley for Ghost the Musical.

Sheila Chilcote-Collins received the Outstanding Acting award for her performance in Lion in Winter, while Falk’s performance in Ghost the Musical earned her the Outstanding Musical Performance accolade. Travis Nihiser received Outstanding in Stage Bravery for his revealing performance in Exit Laughing. For a complete list of all the awards, please visit vwct.org and click on News.

Board election results were announced with Chad Kraner, Terry Plas, and Dale Terry being elected for three-year terms.

Tickets are now available for the summer shows, including Disney’s Finding Nemo, Jr. (June 15-18), Trial of the Wicked Witch (July 21-23), and Monty Python’s Spamalot (August 3-6). Call 419.238.9689 and leave a message or click here to secure seats.