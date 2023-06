Independence Day parade set for July 1

VW independent staff

Van Wert’s Independence Day parade will be held earlier than normal this year, according to a notice from the city.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and the parade will travel along Main St., starting at the YWCA and ending at the YMCA.

The annual fireworks show will be held on its usual date and time – 10 p.m. July 4, at Van Wert High School.