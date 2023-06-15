Organization trying to help the homeless

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off The Streets Van Wert County is adding one more piece to the puzzle of dealing with those experiencing homelessness in Van Wert County.

Statistics show that 40 percent of those experiencing homelessness are employed or have a steady source of income, such as, disability or social security income. However, due to a variety of circumstances, they find themselves without a place to rent. Off The Streets helps by providing the security deposit and helping with furniture and living needs.

Off The Streets is currently helping families in several states including Ohio. There were at least 43 families experiencing homelessness in Van Wert County in the first quarter of 2023.

Off The Streets Van Wert County works with existing organizations like Love INC, Haven of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Crisis Care and others.

Off The Streets Van Wert County is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that has no paid staff, takes no government funding and has minimal overhead costs. All money, furniture and other household goods are donated. To learn more about Off The Streets, go to offthestreetsnow.com and watch the video.

The next Off The Streets Van Wert County Meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Love INC., 216 E. Central Ave. Anyone interested in helping with the ministry is welcome to attend.

Off The Streets Van Wert County is a tax-exempt registered charity with the State of Ohio. Anyone wishing to help provide housing can send donations to Off The Street Van Wert County, P.O. Box 61, Van Wert.