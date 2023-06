Stolen Jeep…

This is all that remains of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen from Allen County, Indiana. It was found on fire in a wooded area along Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Convoy Fire and EMS was called on to extinguish the blaze and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the scene to investigate. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo